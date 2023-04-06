Electric mixer truck passes trials

Tarmac's e-mixer at Washwood Heath

The ‘e-mixer’, developed by Renault Trucks and TVS Interfleet, is the first mix truck to operate in the UK with zero tailpipe emissions.

It has been operating out of Tarmac’s Washwood Heath plant in Birmingham. Tarmac said that it “has ambitions” for the eventual widespread use of this vehicle across its urban operations.

With the same average capacity as a conventional diesel vehicle, the ‘e-mixer’ is expected to save 42 tonnes of CO 2 a year, with zero emissions per mile compared to 1.55 kg of CO 2 per mile for its fossil fuel equivalent.

Ben Garner, Tarmac’s low carbon logistics lead, said: “We have committed to being at the forefront of implementing low CO 2 transport and logistics solutions and the successful operation of this e-mixer is a significant milestone for both Tarmac and the UK construction sector.

“With the arrival of this new vehicle, we’re able to offer something completely new to the market and demonstrate that a fully integrated low carbon logistics model is possible.”

TVS Interfleet technical director Kevin Walker said: “To develop the new electric mixer, the TVS Interfleet team was asked to completely forget everything they thought they knew about building mixers and start from scratch, which has resulted in a mixer with several new patents. While the original brief was to deliver energy saving benefits and a focus on decarbonising the construction industry through electrification, other benefits have also been realised including heightened safety and a quieter operation; all of which adds to the long list of benefits the e-mixer delivers.

“Ultimately, the successful launch of the e-mixer has been possible through the collaborative approach undertaken by all three companies. This new model of working sets the standard for future development and innovation, and one we hope will continue.”

