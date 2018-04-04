London housing associations merge

Notting Hill Housing and Genesis Housing Association have officially amalgamated, and formally launch as Notting Hill Genesis today, 4th April 2018.

The newly-merged organisation will be one of the largest housing associations in the UK, with around 55,000 homes in London and 64,000 across the southeast, half of which are general needs homes on social or affordable rents.

Notting Hill Genesis will have a combined development pipeline of almost 11,000 homes over the next five years, and will be able to build an extra 400 more homes a year than either legacy organisation could have done separately.

Both organisations were formed in the 1960s by local people who shared a similar vision to house west London’s working poor.

Chief executive of Notting Hill Genesis is Notting Hill Housing’s final chief executive, Kate Davies. She said: “As a larger, stronger organisation we will be able to do more to tackle the housing crisis in London and beyond, but our residents will always remain at the heart of our work.”

Elizabeth Froude, deputy chief executive of Notting Hill Genesis and formerly with Genesis Housing, added: “We are all very excited to have reached this point and brought these two great organisations together to create a dynamic new housing association we are determined will be even more than the sum of its parts.

“We have a shared culture, a similar history, and a mutual commitment to ensuring we give as many households as possible a place they are proud to call home. This merger means we can build more of the homes needed in London and beyond and, more importantly, a greater proportion for affordable rent and social rent.”