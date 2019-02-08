Lovell and Vinci share £40m Sandwell housing refurb work

Lovell is refurbishing council houses in Tipton, Wednesbury and West Bromwich

Work is starting this month (February) on the council’s £40m external upgrading scheme for its housing stock.

The four-year programme will see roofs, windows and doors replaced as well as the renewal of render, exterior paintwork and fencing. Insulation will also be reviewed and improved where required.

Lovell is working on homes in the north of the borough, refurbishing properties in Tipton, Wednesbury and West Bromwich; Vinci has been appointed to the southern area, made up of Rowley, Oldbury and Smethwick.

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, Sandwell’s cabinet member for housing, said: “This latest phase of investment in our council homes will see thousands of tenants benefiting from these external improvements which also include replacing all wooden front and rear doors with composite doors providing better insulation and improved security.

“This scheme is part of the council’s £485m 10-year housing investment programme, which focuses on improving the council’s existing housing stock as well as building new council homes.”

Lovell regional refurbishment director Carl Yale said: “Having worked closely with the council and the local community to modernise and improve local council homes since 2005, we’re delighted to be continuing that relationship through this important new contract which will focus on external envelope improvements. The programme will help tackle fuel poverty, and deliver homes which are warmer and more secure for residents.”