Lovell breaks ground in Stevenage

CGI of the development

The development, at the former Matalan site in Danesgate, Stevenage, will have 526 housing association apartments, with a mix of shared ownership and social rent, built in blocks around two communal courtyards.

The scheme, which was granted planning permission by Stevenage Borough Council back in 2021, is designed by architects Maccreanor Lavington.

Delivery will take place in phases, starting with two blocks on the eastern part of the site, providing 143 one- and two-bedroomed apartments and one of the internal courtyards serving the development.

The expected construction programme for the first phase is completion by early 2025. Future phases are expected to follow from 2025 onwards.

Turner & Townsend, is Guinness Partnership’s project manager and employer's agent for the contract, having provided consultancy services throughout the pre-construction design and enabling (including demolition) stages of the project.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk