Lovell chosen for Sutton town centre renewal

CGI of the redeveloped Elm Grove estate

Sutton Council is planning to build 290 new homes in the town centre in place of the existing Elm Grove estate.

Lovell is expected to start on site in May 2025.

The Elm Grove scheme will be next to another council project to provide new high-street premises for Sutton College, the borough’s adult education centre. Both projects are parts of the council’s plans to transform the town centre.

Elm Grove currently has 73 homes. It was built in the 1970s and residents have had long-standing issues with anti-social behaviour and fly tipping, the lack of lifts and green space, as well as overcrowding.

The new housing development will have 290 new homes, across a range of sizes, for both new existing and residents – each with either a balcony or garden

Councillor Jake Short, chair of Sutton’s housing, economy & business committee, said:

“Our new council homes across the borough have already been recognised for their high design and environmental standards. The selection of an experienced development partner means our goal to deliver incredible homes and open spaces for Elm Grove residents can now move to the next stage..

“We have been driven by what Elm Grove residents want their future homes to look like and now this vision is set to become a reality with construction works currently scheduled to start early summer 2025.”

Lovell regional managing director Mick Laws added: “Regeneration and partnerships are the cornerstone of our business, and we are excited to deliver these new, much needed high-quality homes for the people of Sutton.”

