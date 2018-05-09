Lovell wins £7.5m Newport estate

Housing association Newport City Homes has brought in Lovell for the £7.5m first phase of a regeneration programme in the Ringland area of Newport in South Wales.

Lovell will start work in September on the redevelopment at the Cot Farm Estate, building 56 new homes and apartments for social rent – 26 houses and 30 flats. Several existing maisonettes will be demolished to make way.

Lovell is expected to finish this first phase in December 2019.

Under a masterplan by Powell Dobson Architects the Ringland regeneration programme includes the relocation of Ringland’s shopping centre.

Lovell regional managing director Kate Rees said: “Our team brings a strong record in estate regeneration to this major transformation of the Ringland area. In addition to the new homes and apartments, an important part of the scheme will involve offering a range of job and employment opportunities for people living in the area.”

Newport City Homes chair Nicola Somerville saids: “We want to ensure this is a community in which people want to live. We want to provide more affordable homes, design out areas that allow anti-social behaviour to thrive and improve access to community facilities.

“To ensure we meet the needs of the community, we are continuing to work with a steering group of local residents and retailers. This is helping us to deliver not only what the community wants, but what it needs. Our substantial financial commitment to Ringland is testament to our ambitions to build affordable homes that are fit for communities now and in the future.”