Low carbon asphalt reaches neutral with offsetting

SuperLow is a range of asphalts that was introduced last year, manufactured at reduced temperatures to reduce embedded carbon. But now Aggregate Industries is offering it in ‘a carbon neutral’ formulation.

SuperLow only becomes carbon neutral for those customers that choose to pay for carbon offsetting. The actual material – its virtues and vices – is the same irrespective of how much you pay.

Aggregate Industries said that the extra cost for the customer would be less than 1% of the non-offset price.

Embracing carbon offsetting to claim carbon neutrality is becoming increasingly prevalent across the construction industry. For Aggregate Industries, it follows parent company LafargeHolcim signing the Net Zero Pledge and the recent launch of its EcoPact low carbon concrete.

Aggregate Industries’ offsetting partner is Circular Ecology.

Aggregate Industries chief executive Guy Edwards said: “New, improved SuperLow is yet another step we are taking to supply more sustainable construction materials in order for the country to build greener.

“We are a driving force in decarbonising our industry, proven by us becoming the first materials supplier to achieve PAS 2080 verification by demonstrating continuous improvement in reducing the whole life carbon emissions across the entirety of our operations and supply chain, and the recent launch of EcoPact. Our improved SuperLow offering is the next step in this journey.”

Aside from its sustainability credentials, SuperLow has the benefit of cooling to trafficking temperature more quickly since the mix does not need to be as hot as traditional asphalts. The cooler temperature also reduces binder ageing and improves in-service life expectancy, Aggregate Industries claims.

