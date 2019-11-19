Lowestoft bridge contract notice republished

BAM Nuttall was appointed by the council for the first stage of work, the design phgase, in November 2018 but failed to agree terms with the council to move to the main construction phase, forcing the council to go back out to tender.

Whereas the contract value was previously put at £90m, the new contract notice puts the contract value at £68m.

As before, the new crossing will be a multi-span bridge which includes a rolling bascule opening section, a section which will span the existing East Suffolk rail line on the north side of the lake. The new bridge will have a 12-metre air draft height, enabling smaller vessels to pass underneath without an opening.

Designs produced by BAM Nuttall and its consulting engineer Arup will be provided to the shortlisted bidders as part of the invitation to tender package.

The procurement documents are available at: www.suffolksourcing.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk