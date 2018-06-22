Loxam buys Italian powered access rental specialist

Nove was founded in 1998 and had been controlled by Haulotte Group since 2006. The company is based in Rome and has 45 employees in six branches across Italy.

Loxam president Gérard Déprez said: “I am delighted to welcome the skilled and experienced Nove team into the Loxam group. Nove is a long-established player in Italy and operates an equipment range very well known to the Loxam Group and we will be able to share our mutual expertise.”

Haulotte Group deputy CEO Alexandre Saubot added: “The divestment of Nove is in line with Haulotte strategic targets and will allow the Group to focus on its core business in Europe. With this operation, Haulotte reinforces the close relationship built since several years with Loxam. Haulotte would like to thank Nove employees for these years of collaboration and wish them a lot of success with Loxam.”