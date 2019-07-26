Mabey supplies Graham with Tilbury groundworks kit

abey Hire will supply two levels of Supershaft Plus (SSP), its four-way hydraulic bracing system, with Super Bracing Struts (SBS) to enable the formation of three new tanks at the docks for the attenuation of surface water prior to discharge.

Graham is main contractor for the new £200m Tilbury2 terminal on land at the former Tilbury Power Station in Essex.

With three excavations planned overall, each requiring approximately 300 tonnes of equipment, Mabey has committed to supplying modular equipment that can be reused on each excavation. This includes the two Supershaft Plus Super Bracing Struts 400 (props which use a 185-tonne end unit) and Super Bracing Struts 600 (with a 350-tonne end unit).