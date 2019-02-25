Graham wins Tilbury2 packages

The Port of Tilbury

The port received development consent from the transport secretary Chris Grayling to build the new port last week and will now work with Graham to begin construction of the port immediately.

Graham’s contract involves the creation of a new port terminal and associated facilities on land at the former Tilbury Power Station on the north bank of the River Thames at Tilbury. When operational in spring 2020, Tilbury2 will be the UK’s largest unaccompanied freight ferry port, the country’s biggest construction processing hub and the creation of a new significantly larger rail head, able to accommodate the longest freight trains of 775 metres.

Graham has been awarded the contract for both the terrestrial and the marine package. The terrestrial works contract was advertised last year with a value of £65m; the marine works at £25m. However, Graham’s final contract price has not been disclosed.

The terrestrial contract incorporates a roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) terminal, highway works, the relocation of the existing railhead, and a fixed structural steel bridge to the linkspan. The marine contract includes works within the tidal estuary beyond the existing sea wall/flood defences, including a floating pontoon, link-span/articulated bridge, associated pilings and river bed preparation for the berth.

The Port of Tilbury is investing approximately £200m in Tilbury2 as part of a wider £1bn investment programme between 2012 and 20220. Tilbury has doubled the size of its business in the past 10 years and is projected to double the volume of cargo across the quay (from 16 million to 32 million tonnes) and triple direct employment (from 3,500 to 12,000 jobs) over the next 10 to 15 years.

Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports Group (owners of the Port of Tilbury), said: “Tilbury2 is a significant project for our business and our customers. We are very pleased to have the expertise of Graham to help us create this new port for London and the south east. Graham are experts in what they do and have demonstrated this in their recent maritime projects in Hull, Grimsby and in Folkestone. There is a great deal to do over the next 12 months and we look forward to opening our new port in 2020.”

Graham executive chairman Michael Graham said: “The Tilbury2 project is a complex scheme that will facilitate the expansion of the Port of Tilbury and support its continued local, regional and national economic growth. We look forward to working collaboratively with The Port of Tilbury and local stakeholders to deliver this transformational scheme.”