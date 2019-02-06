Mace and Balfour teams land HS2 stations

With platforms both above and below ground, Old Oak Common will offer direct services to three airports and eight out of Britain’s 10 largest cities as well as London’s new Elizabeth Line (Crossrail).

The Euston contract is going to a joint venture of Mace and Dragados. The Old Oak Common station will be built by Balfour Beatty, Vinci and Systra.

HS2 said that the Euston project was currently estimated at £1.3bn and Old Oak Common at just over £1bn.

Costain/Skanska and BAM Nuttall/Ferrovial Agroman were also shortlisted for Euston, while Mace/Dragados, Bechtel and BAM Nuttall/Ferrovial Agroman were the losing bidders for Old Oak Common.

Work is already under way on the high-speed rail project. In London, more than a thousand people are at work on site, clearing the way for the start of construction and delivering pre-construction works, including archaeological work.

HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said: “Euston and Old Oak Common are two of the most important elements of the project - two landmark stations which will help unlock tens of thousands of jobs and new homes across the capital. Together with our Birmingham stations, they will transform the way we travel and set new standards for design, construction and operation.”

Mace and Dragados have previously worked together on Battersea Power Station (phase 2), Mumbai International Airport Terminal Two and the Spanish high speed rail network.

Balfour Beatty and Vinci have teamed up on the Tours-Bordeaux TGV, the Thames Tideway tunnel and the London 2012 Aquatics Centre.

Mark Thurston said: “Mace/Dragados and Balfour Beatty/Vinci have a strong track record of delivering some of the world’s most challenging and exciting infrastructure projects and I look forward to welcoming them to the London teams.”

The new HS2 station at Old Oak Common (pictured above) has been designed by a team led by WSP and architect WilkinsonEyre. It will be built on the former Great Western railway depot.

The six 450-metre HS2 platforms will be built in a 1km long underground box, with twin tunnels taking high speed trains east to the terminus at Euston and west to the outskirts of London. Material excavated during work on the tunnels will be removed by rail from the nearby former Willesden Euroterminal depot.

HS2 is currently working to clear the site and prepare the ground (below) for the start of construction, later this year.

It is expected to help kick-start the UK’s largest regeneration project, which aims to transform the former railway and industrial area into a new neighbourhood with 25,500 new homes.

The underground high-speed platforms will be connected to the adjoining conventional station at ground level via a shared overbridge, providing connections between HS2 and Elizabeth line (Crossrail) trains, to Heathrow and central London. The station design also includes the potential for provision of future services to Wales and the west of England from Old Oak Common. A concourse will link both halves of the station with a roof inspired by the site’s industrial heritage.

The long-term planning and development of the wider site is being led by the Mayor of London’s Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation which is planning a mixed-use development, with commercial, residential and leisure uses.

WSP project director Adrian Tooth said: “As well as being a catalyst for regeneration within the wider OPDC area, the new HS2 Old Oak Common station will become a landmark destination featuring an area of urban realm to the west of London. Our design responds to the station's function, recognising that more than half of those using the station will interchange between the below ground HS2 and the Elizabeth Line. The station form takes inspiration from our Victorian railway heritage and the juxtaposition between the above and below ground railways.”