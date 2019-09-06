Mace chosen for St James’s office mansion makeover

78 St James’s Street [image: General Demolition]

78 St James’s Street was previously the headquarters for HSBC’s private bank. In 2012 it was bought by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (Sofaz) from Deutsche Bank for £177m.

Specialist contractor General Demolition stripped out all nine floors last year under contract to Grafton Advisors.

Mace has now been appointed by real estate investors BentallGreenOak to deliver a full redevelopment to create 110,000 sq ft of office accommodation, a pavilion extension and rooftop terraces, retaining the listed 1840s front section of the building.

Ged Simmonds, managing director of commercial offices at Mace, said: “78 St James’s Street is a unique office building due to its Georgian heritage and listed design elements. We are excited to be part of this ambitious plan to bring the building back to life and are looking forward to working closely with the developers to deliver these outstanding new offices.”

BentallGreenOak development director Alexander Morris added: “78 St James’s Street will be delivered into a core West End market where there has been little speculative development of late, particularly of buildings with large footplates. This will provide unrivalled amenities and an office environment in a truly unique and characterful setting, which surpasses the needs of the modern office occupier.”

