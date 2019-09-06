  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri September 06 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Mace chosen for St James’s office mansion makeover

Mace chosen for St James’s office mansion makeover

7 hours Mace has been chosen to lead the refurbishment, fit-out and rooftop extension of an historic Grade II* listed building in the St James’s district of London

78 St James’s Street [image: General Demolition]
78 St James’s Street [image: General Demolition]

78 St James’s Street was previously the headquarters for HSBC’s private bank. In 2012 it was bought by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (Sofaz) from Deutsche Bank for £177m.

Specialist contractor General Demolition stripped out all nine floors last year under contract to Grafton Advisors.

Mace has now been appointed by real estate investors BentallGreenOak to deliver a full redevelopment to create 110,000 sq ft of office accommodation, a pavilion extension and rooftop terraces, retaining the listed 1840s front section of the building.

Ged Simmonds, managing director of commercial offices at Mace, said: “78 St James’s Street is a unique office building due to its Georgian heritage and listed design elements. We are excited to be part of this ambitious plan to bring the building back to life and are looking forward to working closely with the developers to deliver these outstanding new offices.”

BentallGreenOak development director Alexander Morris added: “78 St James’s Street will be delivered into a core West End market where there has been little speculative development of late, particularly of buildings with large footplates. This will provide unrivalled amenities and an office environment in a truly unique and characterful setting, which surpasses the needs of the modern office occupier.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »