Mace gets start date for 101 Moorgate

101 Moorgate, over the tube station

The 10-storey building at 101 Moorgate will provide eight floors of office space, as well as a mezzanine-level business lounge and retail space – 73,000 sq ft in all. A covered walkway will provide public access between Moorgate and Moorfields.

Mace will be undertaking both the construction and category A fit-out. Main construction will begin in October 2022, with completion expected in September 2024.

The project client is a partnership of Aviva Investors and Allianz Real Estate.

Mace promises that no diesel will be used in the construction of the building and the finished development, designed by John Robertson Architects, will be fossil-fuel free in operation, relying on air-source heat pumps and photovoltaic solar panels. It is targeting a BREEAM outstanding rating on completion.

Much of the construction work will take place offsite, using precast concrete panels factory fitted with aluminium punched windows.

The Moorgate over-station development will form part of the new Liverpool Street station’s Moorgate entrance. The building has been designed in close consultation with the Crossrail engineering team to ensure integration with the transport structures to the south end of the site and below street level.

Ged Simmonds, Mace managing director for commercial offices & residential, said: “Not only is 101 Moorgate an exciting project right on our doorstep, but it’s our first project with Aviva and Allianz Real Estate. There is a common ambition to create a building that excels on all levels as a truly sustainable workplace for generations to come.”

Aviva Investors head of real estate investment James Stevens added: “Our intention is for 101 Moorgate to be considered the leading development of its kind, providing occupants with a building of the highest quality whilst also incorporating environmental and sustainability credentials. We have set high targets for those elements of the project and believe the experience and expertise Mace brings will be a key contributor to delivering on our ambition.”

