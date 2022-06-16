Mace gets QS role for Stonehenge tunnel

CGI of the proposed Stonehenge western tunnel entrance

Mace Consult has been appointed as the complex infrastructure programme (CIP) commercial partner for both the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements and the A303 Amesbury to Berwick Down dualling scheme.

The appointment follows Mace’s appointment to Lot 1 of the £420m National Highways framework for commercial and project management services last year.

Mace’s work will include cost consultancy and quantity surveying, as well as acting as a liaison between National Highways and its main contractors.

The proposed A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet scheme is estimated to cost between £810m to £950m and, if given the go ahead, will improve journeys between Milton Keynes and Cambridge through the construction of a new 10-mile dual carriageway and further junction improvements.

The £1.25bn A303 Amesbury to Berwick Down scheme includes a 3.2km tunnel under the Stonehenge world heritage site. Last month the MORE joint venture, comprising FCC Construcción, WeBuild and BeMo Tunnelling was named preferred contractor for the works.

Neither project yet has planning permission.

Mace Consult chief executive Jason Millett said: “This is a strategic win for Mace Consult and acknowledges the delivery expertise of our team. Acting as agile partners for National Highways, our key aim is to create better outcomes for our clients and the range of stakeholders on these significant projects.

“We pride ourselves on delivering distinctive value and challenging conventional thinking in our approaches. As a result, I’m confident that our hands-on approach to both these major infrastructure projects will help improve connectivity in these areas and make a tangible difference to these communities and their funders.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk