Mace recruits JLL duo

Darren Boyaram (left) and Stuart Mudd

Darren Boyaram and Stuart Mudd have both joined Mace Cost Consultancy as project directors from real estate services company JLL.

Darren Boyaram was with JLL for seven years and specialises in providing cost advice for education, commercial new build and commercial refurbishment projects. He will be helping Mace Cost Consultancy to grow these areas of the business.

Stuart Mudd worked for Gleeds and Franklin & Andrews before joining JLL in 2012. He specialises in cost advice for mechanical, electrical and plumbing projects and so has been tasked with developing Mace’s MEP cost consultancy business.

Mace Cost Consultancy managing director Steven Mason said: “These appointments are fundamental to the growth of Mace Cost Consultancy. Not only do Darren and Stuart bring specialist insight, their 35 years of combined sector experience and knowledge adds to our unique, integrated cross-disciplinary service, and will be invaluable as the team continues to develop. It’s exciting to have two people who have hit the ground running and are already making a difference to the business through their ideas and unlocking new opportunities.”