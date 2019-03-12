Mace/Dragados JV signs HS2 Euston station contract

Construction of the £1.3bn HS2 Euston station includes platforms, concourse and links to London Underground and other rail services.

Mace/Dragados was named preferred contractor last month, ahead of a Costain/Skanska joint venture (CSjv), which already has more than 1,000 people at work across London carrying out demolition and other preliminary work to prepare for the start of construction.

HS2 Ltd said that the appointment of Mace/Dragados completes the roster of major contractors at Euston and marks the end of a 19-month procurement process.

It said that Mace and Dragados had, between them, “a track record of delivering complex and demanding infrastructure projects “including Battersea Power Station (phase 2), Mumbai International Airport Terminal Two and parts of the Spanish high speed rail network, including new stations in Madrid and Barcelona.

Mace chief operating officer for consultancy Jason Millett said: “Today’s contract signing marks the start of a close partnership that will last over a decade and transform one of the capital’s most important stations beyond recognition.

"The successful delivery of the new Euston Station for HS2 is not only important for residents of Camden and London, but it will improve capacity, reliability and journey times for millions of people travelling from the Midlands and the North of England every year.

"Combining Mace’s unbeatable knowledge of major infrastructure project delivery in the UK with Dragados’s world-class high speed rail expertise we are assembling one of the highest calibre teams in the country to deliver this bold and ambitious vision for Euston.”

At Euston, demolitions are already well under way, with the former carriage sheds north of the station and site of the tunnel portals, cleared last year. The first tower cranes arrived in January to assist with the demolition of the two 1970s towers at the front of the station, while the demolition of the disused former National Temperance Hospital and IBIS hotel is now almost complete.

Alongside demolitions, CSjv is also delivering ecological work and utility diversions, as well as the project’s pioneering archaeological programme across the southern section of the route.