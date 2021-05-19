Magnor adds hybrid tower lights

Trime X-Eco Lithium Hybrid LED lighting set

Magnor Plant already runs a fleet of traditional diesel and solar powered lighting towers, but has now added Trime X-Eco Lithium Hybrid LED units.

Specialist plant manager Lee Davidson said that Magnor initially had a single unit on trial. “So successful was the trial that we decided to purchase a first batch of 15 units with the intention of increasing our fleet in the coming months. The back-up and support we have had from Trime UK has been very impressive.”

The Trime X-Eco Lithium Hybrid has a lighting coverage of 3000 sqm and is powered by a combination of a two-cylinder diesel engine and a lithium battery pack. The engine uses just 0.12 litres per hour which equates to a 92% reduction when compared to a conventional diesel-only lighting tower. The complete unit can be re-charged in less than three and a half hours, Trime says, and runs silently for 10.5 hours.

The light sets have been deployed on various Morgan Sindall Infrastructure sites around the UK.

