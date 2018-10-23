Maintenance contract awarded for four Scottish wind farms

Energy company SSE has commissioned the work, which covers the full life of the Gordonbush, Achany, Fairburn and Strathy North wind farms

Senvion will be providing full service support for 107 of its MM82 turbines across the four wind farms. The services it will provide include scheduled maintenance of the wind turbines and replacement of major components as needed to ensure high annual availability during the tenure of the contract.

"We are pleased to have extended our partnership with Senvion which provides long-term coverage and security to a significant proportion of our operational assets," said SSE head of onshore wind Stuart Hood.

"We are delighted to be awarded this historic service contract with SSE, one of our longest standing customers in the UK,” said Knud Rissel, Senvion managing director Europe North.