Mammoet converts SPMTs to battery power

Construction News

Wed July 26 2023

9 hours Dutch heavylift specialist Mammoet has created what it claims is the world’s first electric heavy haulage vehicle.

Mammoet's electric-driven haulage platforms
Mammoet developed a retrofit kit to replace diesel engines in self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) with electric motors.

SPMTs are the workhorse of heavy industry, used in almost every large energy and construction project worldwide. Reducing their tailpipe emissions contribute to decarbonising industry and infrastructure projects.

Converting them to batteries also reduces noise on site, making working conditions quieter and communication between staff easier.

Mammoet’ss solution was part-financed by the DKTI, a Dutch government program to develop climate technologies and innovations in logistics. Mammoet worked with a supplier of electric powertrains for heavy industry to bring the battery power pack to market.

