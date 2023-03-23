Man places £50m order for TopHat prefabs

A TopHat house leaves the factory

Man GPM, the private markets business of investment management firm Man Group, is speculating on a zero carbon and mixed tenure estate at Old Malling Farm in Lewes and has picked TopHat as its housing supplier.

Subject to approval of reserved matters, work is planned to start on site in Lewes in 2024.

TopHat will make the houses in its new 650,000 sq ft factory in Corby’s Magna Park. They will then be put on the back of trucks to go 150 miles by road to Lewes.

Founder and chief executive Jordan Rosenhaus said: “TopHat offers a unique proposition for investors deploying capital into the residential markets. Our use of low-carbon technologies and cutting-edge manufacturing processes mean that TopHat can deliver future-proofed assets at pace so that income can be received sooner in the development cycle.”

