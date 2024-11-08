Manchester consultant adds directors

Left to right are James Alderson, David Litherland, Russell Bolton and Ilyas Patel

Russell Bolton Consulting (RBC) has made Ilyas Patel and James Alderson directors as the firm looks to widen its service offering.

RBC is a project management, cost consultancy, property and construction advisory firm set up in Manchester in 2021 by Russell Bolton and David Litherland. Its clients include ITV, Cole Waterhouse, Swissport, Mulbury City, Cityheart, Aviva and Allied London.

Ilyas Patel previously worked for Arcadis, Investar and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), where he headed up the residential and commercial team.

James Alderson has previously worked for Arcadis, Investar, Cityheart and Mulbury City.

Russell Bolton said: “It’s fantastic to be able to announce James and Ilyas’ promotions, further strengthening our management team. We remain focused on expanding our service line and pipeline, with James spearheading our development management offering and Ilyas consolidating and growing our commercial management capabilities.”

