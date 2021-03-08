McGee confirmed for Canary Wharf revamp

How 30 South Colonnade looks now and (below) the vision for its makeover

McGee began strip out and enabling works back in December 2020 and has now agreed terms as principal contractor.

30 South Colonnade, built in 1991 in the early days of the Canary Wharf development, was bought by developer Quadrant and its joint-venture partner, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, for redevelopment.

Previously the headquarters of Thomson Reuters, 30 South Colonnade was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox as 288,400 sq ft of office accommodation over ground-level reception, mezzanine and 10 upper levels.

The rebuild project, designed by BuckleyGrayYeoman, involves stripping the building back to its structural frame, extending the frame upwards with three new floors and then re-building the building from the ground up.

McGee will undertake key elements of the redevelopment including the soft-strip, structural demolition, façade removal, enabling and structural strengthening works to the original steel frame building.

The complex demolition works, includes the removal of two storeys from the 62-metre high building, above the 11th floor slab while keeping the existing floor slab intact.

McGee will use its in-house capabilities to complete the works, with its own plant and temporary works designers from its construction engineering team.

The work is due to be finished in September

Group managing director Seb Fossey said, “As specialists in London, we understand the scope, risks and constraints associated with the scheme which means we engineer the best possible method to deliver the works. Our operating model ensures that when procured early, we’re able to collaborate with key stakeholders, mitigate risk and save programme time in doing so.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk