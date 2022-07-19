McGee wins 7 Millbank strip-out

7 Millbank is being rebuilt on the inside but will retain its old facade

Old Park Lane Management Limited (“OPLM”) has appointed McGee to deliver the demolition and enabling works on its 128,000-sq-ft office development at 7 Millbank in London SW1.

The existing nine-storey stone clad building was built in 1913-15 as the headquarters for British American Tobacco. Despite being privately owned, it is currently being used as part of the parliamentary estate. However the steel structure behind the face is rusting.

The plan, designed by Make Architects, is to dismantle, repair and reconstruct the existing Portland stone façade but demolish and rebuild the steel structure to provide eight floors of commercial office space, with a central atrium to bring light to the floor plates with terrace and roof amenity space.

Project manager is Gardiner & Theobald and technical consultants are Waterman Structures, Hilson Moran and WT Partnership.

Soft-stripping is expected to start next month with scheme completion scheduled for early 2026.

The scheme will be targeting BREEAM outstanding, WELL platinum and a NABERS 5* (the National Australian Built Environment Rating System).

Old Park Lane Management (OPLM) is a London-based private investment company formed in 1995, with more than 1.5 million sq ft of assets in the Central London market. It is reportedly owned by a Hong Kong billionaire.

OPLM chief executive James Cooksey said: “We are delighted to be partnering with McGee on our next exciting development. It is clear McGee share our values of creating best in class, sustainable real estate, whilst taking a safety-first approach. We are much looking forward to working with them to deliver our aspirations and in so doing, ensure the project is well received by the community both during and after construction.”

McGee managing director Seb Fossey said: “The whole McGee team is incredibly proud to have been appointed on such a prestigious scheme in the heart of London. We look forward to becoming a part of the local community whilst engaging our carbon engineering innovations to contribute to the sustainable credentials of the scheme. I’m delighted that the value we offer, characterised by the quality of our team and our ‘total engineering’ approach, has been recognised by such a forward-thinking client.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk