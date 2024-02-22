McGovern buys new-style MK 140

Liebherr GB general manager Simon Cook (left|) and sales manager Shola Russell hand over the new crane to Kieran McGovern (centre)

McGovern Crane Hire took delivery of a Liebherr MK 140-5.1, the latest variant of the original MK 140, earlier this month.

The five-axle crane has been taken with Liebherr’s latest innovations, including Trolley-Plus, which increases the payload by almost 50% whilst the crane operates with the jib at 15° or 45°. While the crane is in Trolley-Plus mode and the jib is at 15°, the lifting capacity at the tip is 1,700kg with a radius of 57 metres and a maximum lifting capacity of 2,500kg.

When the jib is at 45°, the lifting capacity at the tip is 1,700kg with a radius of 42 metres and a maximum lifting capacity of 2,650kg. In this mode, both range and hook height have been greatly increased compared to the MK 140.

This crane also has the VarioJib concept, allowing the jib at 70° to achieve a maximum hook height of 94.4 metres and a maximum radius of 65 metres with a 1,000kg capacity.

McGovern Crane Hire director Kieran McGovern said: “Since returning to the tower crane market in 2017, we’ve successfully built a steady customer base by providing modern, safe, reliable and high-quality mobile tower crane hire, addressing the crucial industry demand. Owning one of the UK’s first MK 140-5.1 further cements our market position by providing the latest technology to our customers. The improved charts in 15° and 45° luffing are a great addition to the crane, allowing us to take on even more complex projects. That coupled with the impressive VarioJib option gives us an unrivalled edge when it comes to the more complicated works.”

He added: “This is the first of four new Liebherr investments to arrive in 2024, showcasing our loyalty to the Liebherr brand, and to our customers that we’re continually reinvesting into our machinery and operatives to ensure we can supply an overall service which we believe is up there with some of the best in the industry.”

