McLaren and Arlington picked for York Central regeneration

CGI of what York Central might become

Network Rail and Homes England have selected McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate as preferred developer for their brownfield scheme, York Central.

York Central is being brought forward by a partnership between Network Rail, Homes England, the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum, converting 45 acres of underused railway land into housing, cultural spaces, public realm and a commercial quarter. Some 2,500 homes are planned across the site.

McLaren Property chief executive John Gatley describes it as “the most significant regeneration scheme in the north of England”.

There are already £135m of enabling infrastructure works under way for the scheme, including more than 3km of new roads, footpaths and cycleways as well as two new bridges over the East Coast Main Line.

McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate have previously worked together on Durhamgate in Newton Aycliffe and Upper Brook Street in Manchester.

Homes England chief executive Peter Denton said: “This is a major milestone in the important regeneration of York Central. Over the last few years, Homes England and Network Rail have worked closely with City of York Council to create a vision and masterplan, and have invested in the critical infrastructure to make this a reality. It will now be delivered at pace through our chosen development partner for long term delivery and stewardship.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk