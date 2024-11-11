McLaren appoints more regional directors

Luke Arnold (left), Darren Harding (centre) and Adam Craven (right)

Luke Arnold has joined McLaren Construction Midlands & North as operations director, Darren Harding as a divisional director and Adam Craven as regional commercial director.

The appointments are designed to position McLaren for further growth in the Midlands and North regions.

Luke Arnold has joined McLaren from the collapsed ISG to work alongside managing director Gary Cramp to expand the Midlands & North business – developing into new sectors through public sector frameworks. He was with ISG for 14 years, and Laing O’Rourke for 11 years before that.

Darren Harding has been given responsibility specifically for McLaren’s purpose built student accommodation schemes across the Midlands and the North of England.

“The future is looking very positive for the business with a full pipeline of new opportunities,” Harding said.

Adam Craven joined McLaren in July from Kier, where he was also a regional commercial director.

Explaining his move, Craven said: “Whilst the business has already demonstrated its success and resilience over many years, what really appealed to me and differentiates Mclaren Construction Midlands & North was the empowerment given to me to influence and make a meaningful difference to an already successful business, as we seek those marginal improvements which will make all the difference.”

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands & North, said: “We are pleased to welcome Luke, Darren and Adam into their respective roles and are confident that their expertise and capabilities will drive the positive change we are spearheading, as part of the division’s growth strategy.”

