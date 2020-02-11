McLaren in for Ealing Broadway office refurb

The new look has been designed by Corstorphine & Wright

McLaren starts work this month on the complete renovation of three floors of office space, the ground floor reception area and the basement of 54 The Broadway on Ealing Broadway.

McLaren will also install new lifts, remove the existing gantry elevation on the roof and provide a new plant room in the loft. It will also provide upgrades to the shower facilities and drainage systems throughout the building.

An updated external façade and a new entrance canopy, designed by architect Corstorphine & Wright, will change the appearance of the building from Ealing Broadway, while new windows on the south elevation will let more natural light inside.

Jay Newman, McLaren managing director for the south, said: “54 The Broadway is an instantly recognisable office building that has been an underused but key part of British Land’s portfolio for years. We are proud to be bringing our innovative approach to commercial, ‘cut and carve’ office refurbishment to 54 The Broadway, giving the whole building a facelift, which brings it back to full use.”

McLaren said that the 45-week project presented some logistical challenges, with only one elevation providing entry and exit points for plant and materials.

“Getting in and out of the building has provided some fundamental challenges but with innovative, thinking and our can-do attitude we have developed a solution that streamlines the project,” Jay Newman said. “A scaffold gantry will sit above the public footpath just off Ealing Broadway and will incorporate a lifting beam and goods hoist to aid material and plant movement into the building, ensuring the work stays on track and minimises disruption to local workers and shoppers.”

The project is due for completion in December 2020.

