Wed January 31 2024

McLaren secures planning for Liverpool student beds

4 hours Liverpool City Council has granted a resolution to approve planning permission to McLaren Property for a purpose-built, 242-bed student accommodation scheme.

CGI of the planned development on Liverpool's Myrtle Street
McLaren Property’s proposed development, designed by Cartwright Pickard Architects, is on Myrtle Street, near the University of Liverpool campus.

Close to a third of the 242 beds will be studios and the rest will be arranged in four-, five- and six-bedroom clusters around common rooms. Communal facilities include a laundry, a lounge, a study area, a cinema room and bike storage.

McLaren Property’s regional managing director Tom Gilman said: “We’ve worked closely with Liverpool City Council to deliver a scheme that is sensitively designed and one which respects neighbouring heritage. We are excited to get started and regenerate this site and bring forward a vibrant student hub on the edge of Liverpool’s knowledge district.”

