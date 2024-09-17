McLaren starts £22m Bristol warehouse scheme

McLaren Construction Midlands & North, on behalf of clients BGO Wire PropCo Ltd and Equation Properties, is building out a 13-acre plot on the 65-acre Matrix 49 site.

The £21.6m contract is for infrastructure works and a building with a 219,660 sq ft warehouse and 11,365 sq ft of office space, together with a control tower and a gatehouse.

The speculative development will also have car and HGV parking with more than 200 spaces plus loading docks.

Complex aspects of the build include the diversion of rhynes (watercourses) and installing a suspended ground floor slab. Archaeological investigation works have now completed on Plot 3, as have clearance works to remove existing topsoil and vegetation, infill and divert rhynes, and import clean, inert and tested material to the site, which were laid in layers to raise the existing levels.

Works are expected to take 42 weeks to complete.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands & North, said: “The development includes unique elements, which the team are well equipped for, and we have also identified challenges with the ground conditions and water management which we are fully prepared for as part of our strategy. Once complete, the units and office space will provide speculative future clients with sustainable premises, for eco-conscious businesses working towards their net zero targets.”

