McLaren wins £17m Dubai mall contract

CGI of Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall

Shamal Holding has appointed McLaren Construction LLC main contractor for Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall.

The 12,600 sqm two-storey mall is going up within a growing residential neighbourhood in Dubai.

McLaren will be responsible for all site preparation and civil engineering associated with the project and full superstructure works including MEP installations and fit-out to all public areas and back-of-house areas.

McLaren will deliver all external roads, parking and utility infrastructure as well as the hard landscaping and street design installations.

Lyndon Hives, preconstruction director at McLaren Construction LLC, said: “The quality of community spaces and architectural design, particularly its shopping centres and community malls, are part of what makes Dubai such an appealing international destination, and Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall will become an immediate landmark in its local community, once completed. This unique community mall beautifully designed by local architectural practice LOCI, will bring both an important convenience through extensive retail partners as well as an enticing experience for all with exciting food and beverage options for the neighbourhood.”

McLaren Construction Group’s most recent accounts show that it turned over £69m in the United Arab Emirates last year (year to July 2023), or 7% of its £964m group total.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk