McLaren wins £29m Crayford industrial scheme

CGI of MLM Crayford logistics park

McLaren Construction is building the MLM Crayford scheme, which comprises three industrial buildings with Grade A office space, ranging from 31,695 to 109,470 sq ft.

Total area of this urban logistics facility will be 319,245 sq ft

A multi-storey car park will also be built to serve the development.

The 12-acre brownfield site in Bexley Council’s Thames Road Industrial Area has been disused for around 15 years. The presence of the Slade Green to Dartford railway line on the northeastern boundary calls on McLaren’s experience of working adjacent to rail infrastructure under a Network Rail basic asset protection agreement (BAPA).

The scheme targets BREEAM Outstanding, EPC A and a carbon neutral whole life cycle, with photovoltaic roof panels and LED lighting.

McLaren Construction’s managing director for industrial and logistics, David Gavin, said: “There are some locations where warehouse construction might be straightforward, but not in an urban area, up against a railway line and with the ambition of achieving BREEAM Outstanding.”

Stoford director Angus Huntley said: “MLM Crayford will regenerate a site that has been disused for more than a decade, delivering a logistics scheme in a supply constrained location that is market leading in its sustainability.”

Enabling works started in December 2024 and the 40-week construction programme is due for completion in the third quarter of 2025. Key subcontractors on the project include RMC (ground works), ISC (earthworks), FH Dale (steel frame), FK (cladding) and Ridgeway (curtain walling).

McLaren Construction has done several jobs for Stoford Developments before, including the Enfield headquarters of software company Metaswitch, the Stafford Pets at Home fulfilment centre and the West Midlands Ambulance Service hub in Sandwell.

