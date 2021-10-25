McVey targets England and Wales

Managing director Pat McVey (right) with one of his four sons in the business, transport manager Tim McVey

P McVey Building Systems, based in Magherafelt, acquired Toomebridge-based Donnelly Cabins in April 2021 and has now completed the integration of the two companies.

The takeover has increased McVey’s fleet of rental buildings to more than 500, with newly acquired buildings on hire with customers including CDE Global and Farrans. It has also increased production capacity with the addition of Donnelly's factory.

Already this year the company has achieved its target turnover before the final quarter and now has its eyes set on further expansion, targeting the England and Wales markets in 2022.

After a number of successful tenders within the last 12 months, P McVey Building Systems has completed a 400 sqm extension to the emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital, a 330 sqm modular building for classrooms at Bailieborough Community School and an accommodation block for 200 people at the Belfast Transport Hub. This 820 sqm offsite project consisted of 46 bespoke steel frame modules, creating a two-storey workspace for Translink which will support the new Weavers Cross development over the next four years.

