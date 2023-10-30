  1. Instagram
Wed November 01 2023

  3. Mecalac develops electric loader

2 days French construction machinery manufacturer Mecalac has launched its first electric swing loader.

The Mecalac eS1000
Based on the design of the Mecalac AS1000, the new eS1000 has been given a battery-powered motor to achieve zero tailpipe emissions.

Release of the 1000-litre Mecalac eS1000 swing loader comes a year after the company launched its first electric excavator, the 11-tonnne e12, in 2022.

Mecalac claims that the eS1000 loader “uses precisely the right amount of energy for the task in hand, while optimising energy use for an unprecedented eight-hour battery life”.

