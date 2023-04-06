Mecalac moves UK production down the road

Mecalac's new site

Mecalac is leaving the Prologis Park facility that it has occupied since acquiring Terex’s legacy Fermec and Benford brands in 2017.

“The site no longer fits our requirements,” said general manager Heath Davies.

The new factory in Coventry will house Mecalac’s site dumper and compaction roller operations, with the move set to be complete by the end of this month.

The 81,000 sq ft facility will be the most environmentally-advanced development in the Mecalac group, the company said, with air source heat pumps, internal and external LED lighting, a rooftop solar array and rainwater harvesting.

“As a global leader in the design and manufacture of compact machinery, we’re committed to investing in our future,” Heath Davies said. “In the past few months alone, we’ve revealed an increase to our UK production capability with Revotruck – a pioneering addition to our range – and ED6, our 6-tonne electric dumper, demonstrating our commitment to embracing alternative fuels and decarbonising the sector.

“However, to maintain this progress, it’s important that we have the right facilities and processes in place. Whilst our new UK headquarters is just a move a few miles away, the new facility is modern, sustainable, purposely designed for the change in our product mix and therefore perfectly suited to our future manufacturing operations.

