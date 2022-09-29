Medtech campus plan unveiled for Solihull

The Arden Cross masterplan

Arden Cross Limited, the development vehicle, has signed a memorandum of understanding with both University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) and the University of Warwick to explore opportunities for creating the proposed campus.

The first phase of the new campus could go into construction in 2024.

Arden Cross Ltd (ACL) is a special purpose delivery vehicle created by landowners Birmingham City Council, Packington Estate and Coleshill Estate. Wider partners in the 140ha development include HS2 Ltd, the Department for Transport, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and the Urban Growth Company.

At the centre of Arden Cross is the new HS2 Interchange railway station.

Arden Cross project director Ben Gray said: “Arden Cross is focused on delivering sustainable growth for the region and the whole of the UK. A medical and technology campus centred around our two world class partners could deliver a purpose-built ecosystem focused on health, knowledge and commerce that creates a dynamic cluster of organisations in a unique public-private partnership that leverages the superb connectivity of Arden Cross and has a real impact on people across the region and further afield.”

West Midlands regional mayor Andy Street said: “With more than £800m of investment already committed to the Arden Cross site, there is a great deal of local, national and international interest in how we might best unlock the huge potential of this scheme given its unrivalled global connectivity thanks to its superb location in close proximity to the existing airport and train station as well as the forthcoming HS2 Interchange.

“We are making good progress on shaping the Arden Cross vision and one of the elements that will make it a world class project is the health and innovation uses we have in mind for the site. Building upon our existing strengths, a MedTech Centre of Excellence in this key location has the power to drive the UK’s digital health agenda, bolster the West Midlands economy and revolutionise healthcare for the better.”

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: “As a key landowner and partner in Arden Cross, we are keen to see the site come to life in a way that supports our aspirations for regenerating East Birmingham and bringing more jobs, skills and growth to the city and region. Like the airport, NEC campus and Birmingham Business Park, Arden Cross will be another key driver for the local economy and will help create a world class destination for business, leisure and learning. It is a significant, strategic and national answer to some of the major challenges of our time around the climate emergency and sustainability. Above all, the development is ready to move forward to help provide answers to these challenges.”

