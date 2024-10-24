Medway academy set up for renewables installers

Segen, a wholesaler of renewable energy equipment, is opening a training school for installers.

Segen Academy will open its doors on 6th November 2024 in Medway, Rochester in partnership with New City College. It is aiming to train around 1,600 installers a year with courses including solar POV systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS), electric vehicle charging equipment and air source heat pumps.

The City & Guilds 18th Edition Wiring Regulations (2382-22) course, an essential requirement for anyone who performs domestic electrical work, will also be offered.

Courses are free to Segen customers.

Segen global product director James Galloway said: “To achieve the national target of 70GW of solar deployment by 2035, the UK will require at least three times more qualified tradespeople. As the leading renewables distributor in the country, we recognise our unique responsibility to tackle this skills gap head-on. With the launch of the Segen Academy, we are committed to driving change in the renewable energy sector and equipping the next generation of installers for a sustainable future."

Beyond technical training, the curriculum will also include modules on soft skills such as finance, sales and marketing strategies.

