Meldrum opens in the south

Christian Huckstep (left) and Dave Meldrum

Duxford now becomes Meldrum’s third office, alongside Gatesgead and Stockton-on-Tees.

The new office is headed by Christian Huckstep, regional project director for Meldrum Construction.

"Meldrum's proven ability to deliver successful projects in the South East made establishing an office here a natural step,” he said.

Meldrum Construction Services Group nearly doubled its turnover in 2022 from £26m to £50m and now has more than 200 employees in construction, civils, fabrication, M&E, fire engineering and facilities management.

Founded and chief executive Dave Meldrum said: "Since establishing our first office in Gateshead in 2001, we have enjoyed 22 years of organic and sustainable growth, despite turbulent times for the industry. We have always diversified and evolved our services to meet the needs of our clients and the opening of our third location is the next step in ensuring we remain innovative in our methods of working and delivery of our business to benefit our clients across the UK."

