Mick George invests in soil stabilisation kit

Mick George's Wirtgen 250i with 'S Pack'

The purchase of the high-end machinery follows the appointment of two new senior stabilisation managers at the back end of 2018.

The Wirtgen 250i has been put straight in to action at the National Trusts Wimpole Estate in Cambridgeshire where Mick George is undertaking enabling works for the Welcome project.

Mick George opted for Wirtgen’s ‘S Pack’, which lets it spread binding agent without generating clouds of dusts, for where emissions standards are strict.

Managing director Michael George said: “To maintain the exceptionally high standards that we set, we recognise the importance in continuously investing right across the business; in personnel, sites, vehicles and equipment.

“The construction industry is ever evolving, with stabilisation and remediation solutions more frequently utilised in many developments. The new machine allows us to extend our offering and ensure we’re providing the same high quality that we do with all our earthworks provisions.”