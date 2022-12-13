Mick George sells up to Hanson

The Mick George Group turns over £220m a year from bulk excavation and earthmoving services, demolition and waste management, as well as the supply of aggregates and concrete. The company operates four recycling facilities, eight waste transfer stations, 11 aggregates quarries and 10 ready-mixed concrete plants.

Hanson UK, part of the German cement group Heidelberg Materials, said that the acquisition would strengthen its ‘circular materials offering’ as well as its existing aggregates and ready-mixed concrete businesses. It said that Mick George added ‘a considerable recycling platform to Hanson’s portfolio’.

Hanson UK chief executive Simon Willis said: “The acquisition of the Mick George Group is a strong fit for us and another significant step towards our target to offer circular alternatives for half of our concrete products by 2030.

“Promoting circularity and consequently recycling, reusing, and thereby reducing the use of primary raw materials, is crucial to achieving net zero.

Founder and owner Mick George turned 66 last month

“I warmly welcome the 1,000 Mick George employees to Hanson and look forward to further developing the business together.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

