Mid wins £33m school build

New premises planned for The Helena Romanes School

The design and build contract is for the construction of a new site for The Helena Romanes School, from primary through to sixth form

Mid Contracting’s programme shows completion of a two form entry primary school and associated external areas by September 2021; standalone sports facility to be complete and operational by January 2021; and a nine form entry secondary and 250-place sixth form to be complete and operational by July 2022.

A planning application has already been submitted on behalf of the client and the decision is expected November 2020.

Work is set to start on site in December 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk