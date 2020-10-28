  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu October 29 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Mid wins £33m school build

Mid wins £33m school build

18 hours Mid Contracting has won a £33m contract to build new school premises in Great Dunmow, Essex.

New premises planned for The Helena Romanes School
New premises planned for The Helena Romanes School

The design and build contract is for the construction of a new site for The Helena Romanes School, from primary through to sixth form

Mid Contracting’s programme shows completion of a two form entry primary school and associated external areas by September 2021; standalone sports facility to be complete and operational by January 2021; and a nine form entry secondary and 250-place sixth form to be complete and operational by July 2022.

A planning application has already been submitted on behalf of the client and the decision is expected November 2020.

Work is set to start on site in December 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »