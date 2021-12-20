Midas to build Stihl GB headquarters

Stihl's new GB headquarters should be ready by January 2023

Stihl has outgrown its existing premises in the nearby Yorktown area of Camberley and move to a new 11,285 sqm purpose-designed facility nearby, off the A331 in Camberley, in 2023.

Midas has begun preparatory work on site this month.

The new facilities, designed by architect Hale, will have an automated industrial warehouse for storage of machines and spares with ancillary office and workshop space, as well as a retail display area and staff facilities such as canteen. New road access will be constructed from the A331 into the site, together with associated parking, earthworks and landscaping.

Kay Green, managing director of Stihl GB, said: “This cutting edge facility will allow us to plan for many years of future growth which will continue to benefit the local economy. We are looking forward to working with Midas Construction on this vital project.”

The first stage of works sees Midas Construction carry out site clearance and levelling of the former Thames Water Utilities site, ahead of starting the main build project in February 2022. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2022.

