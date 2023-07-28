Middlesbrough group reaches £100m threshold

ZTL contributes close to a third of Applebridge turnover

Applebridge Family, as the group styles itself, is comprised of eight companies owned by 48-year-old Donny Hughes.

Companies include Applebridge Construction, Applebridge Building Services, Applebridge Utilities, ZTL Contracting and AD Plant Hire. Collectively, they operate across the north of England, with a client roster that includes Taylor Wimpey, Bellway, Keepmoat, McLaren Construction and Graham.

Applebridge Construction is set to grow turnover from £51m in the year to 30th April 2022 to £62m in the year to April 2023. ZTL Contracting is the second biggest part of the operation, turning over £30m in the 2023 financial year. AD Plant Hire added £6m, Applebridge Utilities £4m and Applebridge Building Services another £4m.

Managing director Chris Brown said: “Exceeding £100m in turnover is a significant milestone for the Applebridge Family, and it is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our incredible team. We have always remained committed to our core values, ensuring that quality, relationships, training, and innovation remain at the heart of everything we do.

“This achievement reflects the trust and support of our clients, the hard work of our employees, and our relentless pursuit of excellence."

Current projects include: the Konnect 62 distribution park in Knottingley, where ZTL is providing earthworks for main contractor McLaren; and Middlesbrough College, where Appleby Construction is delivering the infrastructure and foundation works on the college’s New Engineering Facility for Morgan Sindall. It is also on the Teesworks framework to help clear up the old Redcar steelworks site.

