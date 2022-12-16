Miller Homes appoints new divisional MD

David McGrath (© Laurence Winram)

David McGrath joins Miller Homes from Cala Homes, where he was a regional chairman.

At Miller Homes he takes over from Peter Thomson, who has recently retired as divisional managing director of Scotland after 32 years with the company.

David McGrath also takes the role of managing director of Walker Timber, which Miller Homes acquired in 2021.

Miller Homes chief executive Stewart Lynes said: “David is no stranger to Miller Homes having originally worked in the business 17 years ago, so it’s a pleasure to welcome him back. He has plenty of energy and the team are excited to work alongside him as we navigate some of the headwinds faced by the wider sector next year.”

David McGrath added: “The house-building industry has evolved significantly since I was last at Miller Homes, but the company has successfully maintained the same ethos of building high quality homes. It’s been great to see familiar faces from the past and many new ones too and I’m very much looking forward to starting the job in hand.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk