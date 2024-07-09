Ministry gets sensible name back

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has changed the name of her department back to its former name of Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

The government ministry with responsibility for housing, planning and local government was rebranded by Boris Johnson when he became prime minister as the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, or DLUHC.

Angela Rayner told a staff meeting yesterday: “No more gimmicks, no more slogans, but the hard yards of governing in the national interest. The work of my department is central to our mission-driven government. From fixing the foundation of an affordable home, to handing power back to communities with skin in the game and rebuilding local government - this will be the department of service.

“We will go back to basics. No more government by gimmick. No more stunts and spin. Our department should do what it says on the tin. That’s why, I am delighted to announce that the department’s name will return to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.”

But while ditching one Tory cliché she is embracing another: she has nabbed the ‘take back control’ slogan beloved of Brexiteers

“We will deliver change for our regions left behind by the sham of levelling up, held back by a government unwilling to match their ambition. We have a plan to power up Britain, delivering growth in every corner of the country, with a Take Back Control Act empowering mayors and giving people control over what matters to them.

“And we will rebuild local government, with integrated, long term funding settlements to local leaders, giving them greater certainty and the ability to plan for the long-term. Local government will once again be a service that people can rely on.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk