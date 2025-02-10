M&J Evans loads up with Kobelco

Some of M&J Evans' new machines

M&J Evans has placed an order with Kobelco dealer Molson for 56 Kobelco excavators comprising SK28SR-7, SK50SR-7, SK85MSR-7 and SK130LC-11 models.

The Japanese excavators have been supplied with Miller quick couplers, a range of Strickland buckets and Trackunit vehicle tracking systems.

M&J Evans plant director Paul Allman said: “Integrating these new Kobelco excavators into our fleet is a testament to our ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency across all aspects of the business while minimising environmental impact. Kobelco excavators’ high fuel efficiency and reliability will support our sustainability goals in delivering a high-quality and cost-effective service to our clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk