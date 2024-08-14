Mobile app streamlines equipment hire

The app allows users to visualise 3D models in their intended location

The AR app allows the user to visualise and position equipment in their work environments using their mobile device – a phone or tablet.

According to Sunbelt, the app allows realistic 3D models of equipment to be placed in their intended locations and provides technical information that allows the user to view diagrams, map out safety zones and optimise equipment selection before the start of the construction phase.

The company claims that the app will help companies identify opportunities to minimise equipment usage, implement more sustainable equipment options and reduce waste and transport costs.

Glyn Matthews, digital transformation manager at Sunbelt Rentals, said: "The Sunbelt Rentals Equipment Visualiser app revolutionises the equipment rental process, allowing users to interact virtually with our equipment, providing an innovative solution to minimise costs and environmental impact.

“This also improves precision in planning, further reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry through technology-driven solutions,” he added.

