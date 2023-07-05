Mobile plant gets new business up and running

The Rapidbatch 120 is quick to set up

Launched in September 2022, Geo Concrete Products is a subsidiary of aggregates producer Geo Quarries which has a quarry at Little Ponton, near Grantham.

The new company is now producing concrete blocks using the Rapidbatch 120 plant.

The new machinery offers outputs of up to 120 cu m per hour, is fully galvanised and has an auto-greasing system and hard-wearing liners on weight belt conveyors and bin outlets.

Its four bins give a total capacity of 84 cu m and the bin unit has enlarged outlets for quick charging. The plant is equipped with an integral heavy-duty Rapid twin shaft mixer offering short mixing times and high outputs, with an on-board control system that can store up to 100 recipes. Its flexible modular design offers both in-line and 90 degree configuration options.

Geo Concrete Products general manager Adrian Wright said: “With any start-up business you want to do things right from the word go, so we spent a lot of time considering what plant was available in the market.

“In the end, we opted for the Rapidbatch 120 as it was far superior to anything else we had come across; it was a decision we haven’t regretted.”

“We are in this new business for the long term and we need our plant to be robust, reliable and capable of offering us longevity. The Rapidbatch ticks all of those boxes, plus it is very easy to use, very easy to clean, with all its parts readily accessible, so yes, it is very user-friendly.”

The Rapidbatch 120 sits on its own integral base and needs no foundations. At Geo Concrete Products, the plant was installed with just a single crane lift and the plug-and-play electronics allowed a rapid set-up.

The new plant is now operating continuously five days a week, producing between 300 and 500 tonnes of material each day.

