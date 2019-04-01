Moda picks Sisk for £184m Birmingham tower

Moda Living has appointed John Sisk & Son as main contractor for its new 42-storey skyscraper in Birmingham.

The £184m project is set to transform the derelict site of the former Click Club at Burberries, underpinning the regeneration of the Broad Street area. Work is due to start this month, with completion expected in 2022.

The 481-apartment scheme has been designed exclusively for rent, offering what the developer calls ‘hotel level service’. On-site amenities include a 200-metre podium running track, as well as health and wellness zones and a communal residents’ lounge.

The Broad Street site will be Sisk’s biggest Midlands scheme to date. Other high profile Sisk projects include the £96m Circle Square mixed-use scheme in Manchester and Quintain’s 7,000-home build-to-rent development at Wembley Park in London.

Regional managing director Guy Fowler said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Moda to deliver this landmark scheme in the heart of Birmingham. We look forward to working in partnership with all our stakeholders and in particular the local community to create a lasting legacy. As a family-owned business we are committed to people and that is what makes us successful in delivering complex projects.”

Backed by Apache Capital Partners, Moda has a £2bn development pipeline of 7,000 apartments across 10 UK cities. The first project to finish will be £154m 35-storey Angel Gardens in Manchester, which will offer 466 flats designed specifically for rent. First residents will move in this summer.

By the end of 2019, Moda and Apache Capital will have more than 2,500 units on site across the UK with total gross development value of more than £850m.

Tony Brooks, managing director at Moda Living, said: “Birmingham is a key city for Moda – as the UK’s fastest growing regional city and the number one city to relocate to from London. Our aim is to provide high quality housing to match the city’s ambition and growth.

“Not only will this be a landmark building, it will also help raise the bar for rental in the city, offering unrivalled amenities and putting residents in control – offering flexible and long-term contracts. With a keen focus on health and wellbeing, the building includes a running track, landscaped terraces and shared spaces. As a long-term partner to the city, it’s our responsibility to create social, healthy and connected communities.”

Moda director of projects Andrew Parker said: “Moda are extremely pleased to be working with John Sisk & Son on this landmark project. The teams have worked constructively together over many months to reach this milestone and we look forward to a successful project being delivered. Sisk were selected as they represented the open working values that Moda also prides itself upon, the family heritage which supports both businesses, as well as the experience, appetite and capability to undertake such an exciting project for the city.”