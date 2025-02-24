Modular building specialist adds production capacity

Thurston and Storplan are both owned by investment company HLD Group

Wakefield-based Thurston Group has taken over Storplan’s 1,900 sqm manufacturing facility in York, providing additional fabrication capacity.

Storplan, established in 2000, designs and manufactures cold rolled steel mezzanine floors, shelving, racking, partitioning and steel staircases for warehouses.

Thurston and Storplan are both owned by investment company HLD Group.

The plans is that bringing the two businesses together will allow Thurston to undertake larger structural steel projects and more complex modular construction work, along with those involving cantilever racking and cages, warehouse racking and bespoke fabrications for buildings, which will now be done under the Thurston brand.

All of Storplan’s employees will be retained, and the additional site is expected to give Thurston the ability to consolidate fabrication, reducing the need for outsourcing.

Thurston was founded in 1970 and employs approximately 350 people across three sites in east and west Yorkshire. The business was acquired by private industrial investment company HLD Group in 2021 through a £16m asset-based lending facility that formed part of the total acquisition cost. Storplan was acquired in 2019 by MBP Holdings Ltd, which is also part of the HLD Group.

Collectively, Thurston Group and Storplan will have a portfolio of more than 100 clients and a combined turnover exceeding £60m.

Thurston Group managing director Matt Goff said: “This strategic move creates a multitude of opportunities for both businesses, and we will be collaborating with Storplan’s existing management team, who will remain with the company.

“The acquisition demonstrates our dedication to growth and expansion, positioning us for sustained success and strengthening our industry standing. We look forward to driving innovation, seamlessly integrating Storplan’s strengths and experience into our operations, and delivering greater value to all our stakeholders.”

HLD Group chief executive and co-owner Demis Ohandjanian added: “This is an excellent partnership for both companies. Storplan joining forces with a company such as Thurston will allow the business to further develop, offer improved services, and build stronger, long-term customer relationships”.

